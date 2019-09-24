MCWA’s Annual Putting Championship at Maui Golf & Sports Park

MCWA’s Annual Putting Championship will be at Maui Golf & Sports Park on Saturday, September 28th. Maui Contractors Women’s Auxiliary is having their 17th annual putting championships, and all players will receive a prize. Proceeds will benefit Maui March of Dimes and Mental Health Kokua. To participate, interested community members and businesses are encouraged to email [email protected]. Maui Golf and Sports Park, (80 Ma‘alaea Rd.); mauigolfsportspark.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Pamela Alexander
