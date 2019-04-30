There’s a May Day Lei Contest happening at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Friday, May 3rd. The hotel lobby will transform into a fragrant gala of fresh lei, candy lei, cereal lei, shell lei, feather lei, seed lei, and more. No lei will be turned away, so if you have some lei skills, bring them! All lei maker levels are welcome, and the first 100 entries will be guaranteed a blue ribbon. There’ll also be live entertainment, refreshments, free parking, and special seating for kupuna. Free. 7:30am. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/

photo courtesy of Flickr/Joel

