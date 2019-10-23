MauiTime’s monstrous guide to 2019’s Halloween happenings

Calling all ghouls! Get prepared for a wicked Halloween!

Trick-or-treating, costume contest, spooky haunted house, pumpkin patch, harvest festival, creepy comedy, frightening movies, parades, arts & crafts, spooktacular soirees, and more!

FREE MOVIE NIGHT: COCO – Oct 24. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

Young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CRAFT WORKSHOP – Oct 24. Daydream Studios, (3643B Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 323-820-8363; Daydreamstudiomaui.com

Make a one-of-a-kind hat, pair of horns, pointy ears, wigs, super hero cape, or other spooktacular item for Halloween. Private classes available. Wed-Fri. 4-6pm, Sat. 3-5pm, and Sun. 1-3pm. $40; supplies included.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME PROMENADE – Oct 24. Love Shack, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-0303; Theloveshackmaui.com

Check out all the hottest costumes on Maui in action! They got every shape and size, including some of their expert makeup artists’ fine work! Stay and grab a drink at one of the many surrounding bars on location! 9-11:45pm.

HI-GRADE COSTUME CONTEST – Oct 24. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Dress up for the first annual Hi-Grade Costume Contest for a chance to win $500 cash, along with prizes from “Hi I Like You,” “808 Mopeds,” and “Cruisin’ Cafe.” DJ Reefer Shark will drop the dope beats throughout the event and you can hear Lahaina’s newest kick ass rock band Kalawai and The Soot. Contestants must enter contest by 10pm; contest begins at 11pm. 21+. $10.

FALL PUMPKIN PATCH 2019 – Oct 24-31. Kula Country Farms, (6240 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

Hele on Upcountry for Kula Country Farms’ annual Pumpkin Patch. Come and pick your own pumpkin, available, in different sizes, colors, and varieties, along with decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a large selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. There’ll be a children’s garden, farm animals, corn maze, photo opportunities, and during the weekends there’ll be lots of ‘ono food, goodies, farm games, jumping castles, face painting, shave ice, pumpkin carving, costume contests, and more. $3/person. Free/keiki (2 and under). 9am-4pm.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL – Oct 24-Nov 3. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Proartmaui.com

Taking all the elements of the cult classic films and combining them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music. $30/GA; $40/Splash Zone. Thu-Sat. at 7:30pm and Sun. at 3pm. Halloween will have two showtimes, 7pm and 10pm.

HALLOWEEN BLACK LIGHT BUTI YOGA GLOW AND FLOW – Oct 25. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohu St., Lahaina); Bodybalancemaui.com

Kellie O’Rourke (Maui Fitness Tribe) is bringing her Black Light Buti Yoga Glow and Flow to the West Side just in time for Halloween! Paint, bumping music, and dark lights – let loose and have a ridiculously good time. Costumes are encouraged. $25 or two for $40. 6:30-8pm.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR SOIREE – Oct 25. Moose McGillycuddy’s, (2511 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8600; Moosemcgillycuddyskihei.com

It’s the annual Halloween costume spooktacular soiree. Lots of specials and lots of prizes! 21+. No cover.

HAUNTED HAIKU HIKE: UPCOUNTRY’S HISTORIC GHOST TOUR – Oct 25. Awalau Farm’s, (1008 Awalau Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-878-8091; Hauntedhaikuhike.com By reservation only at [email protected].

Take a one-mile stroll in the twilight, explore eerie waterways and ancient caves, visit the ghouls and specters that haunt Upcounty, hear and experience spooky tales of old Hawai‘i, and discover the hidden secrets of Maui’s dark past.

HELLO MARY LOU MISFEST 4 – Oct 25. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Requestmusichawaii.com

Hello Mary Lou, the fourth annual Misfest (Misfits tribute) show returns. Come dress for prom photos while The Minorities, Mythological Horses, and Undercity slams all your rock, punk, and metal pleasures. All ages. $5. 6-9pm.

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: HALLOWEEN EDITION – Oct 25. Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Kiheifridays.com

This month’s Halloween themed town party features fun stuff for keiki and teens with face painting, balloon twisting, hula hooping, bubbles, along with Imagination Reality (Maleficent!), Spider Jump, Lov’in Spoonful, Circus Lolo, Quick Science 4 Kids, T-Rex the realist dinosaur, trunk-o-treat, and the keiki Halloween costume contest. Live entertainment provided by Kapua Entertainment, Madame Butterfly, the Maui High Dance Club, Maui 8 Track Players, Willy Wainwright, and DJs Zeke and Sonny. This month will feature the first annual Dachshund Group Weiner Derby. Plus, the K4F Food Court, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. 6-9pm.

PRESCHOOL HALLOWEEN STORYTIME! – Oct 25. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

Children and their accompanying grown ups are invited to wear their non-scary costumes and enjoy gentle Halloween-themed stories, songs, and movement. Afterwards there will be a fun trick-or-treat parade and craft, just right for preschoolers! Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. 10:30-11:30am.

SPOOKFEST 2019 – Oct 25. Kalama Intermediate, (120 Makani Rd., Makawao); 808-573-8735; Bit.ly/spookfest2019

Open to all island middle schoolers: Come celebrate with your best costumes and spooky outfits during the school dance. Kids can trunk or treat from car to car collecting candy, and go shiver through the haunted house. There will also be unlimited keiki carnival games with prizes, face painting, costume contest, and delicious concessions. Proceeds help fund college scholarships for Kalama Alumni and student activities. 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUNTED HOUSE – Oct 25 & 26. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Hyatt.com/Maui

Enter if you dare! The resort’s annual spooky Haunted House is a fun way to celebrate Halloween while giving back. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Charity Walk. $5/adults; $3/kids (cash only). 5-9pm.

THE NIGHT MARCHERS PREMIER – Oct 25-31. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Regmovies.com/theatres/regal-maui-mall-megaplex

See the premiere of the Cousins Brothers Productions film, Night Marchers. Made up entirely of local talent and produced on the Big Island, the film begins 20 years later after the original, when a Hollywood reality television producer comes up with the idea to travel to Hawai‘i to hunt for the paranormal legend and document the existence of Night Marchers. What he and his camera crew experience is far more than they bargained for. Find showtimes online.

SOUTH SHORE CIRCUS FREAKS HAUNTED HOUSE – Oct 25-27, 30-31. Azeka Makai, (1279-1280 S Kihei Rd.); Pacificcancerfoundation.org

Frightening locals and visitors and staying open until everyone is scared out. If you’re brave enough, put on your most creative costume and join the circus freaks. Tickets are $5 available at Azeka Management Office, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and online. All proceeds benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation Children Fund. 6pm.

RIDE SMART WITH LYFT THIS HALLOWEEN – Oct. 25-Nov. 3.

Lyft is making it easier for riders to get into the Halloween spirit with a reliable ride option to and from their destination. Lyft riders receive $5 off their next two Lyft LUX or Lyft XL with promo code MAUIHALLOWEEN.

PINEAPPLE CARVING CONTEST – Oct 26. Shops at 505, (Front St., Lahaina)

Winners will receive gift cards from Pacific’O and Surfside Pizza and all entries will be on display until Halloween. 10am.

2019 RIDGE TO REEF RENDEZVOUS – Oct 26. Kahekili Beach Park “Old Airport Beach,” (65 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-283-1631; Westmauikumuwai.org

Join your friends and neighbors at the 10th annual Ridge to Reef Rendezvous. This free event promises fun for all ages, with a catch and release keiki fishing tournament offering great prizes, the “haunted reef,” just in time for Halloween, scavenger hunt, and the Ridge to Reef hui tent with local conservation groups, volunteer information, hands-on interactive displays, demonstrations, giveaways, and fabulous prizes. Lunch will be provided first-come, first-serve through the generous support of the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas and CJ’s Deli & Diner.

LIVE BAND SCARY-OKE! – Oct. 26. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

Halloween karaoke with best costume contest and Halloween drink specials!

HOWL-O-WEEN: ALL TREATS. NO TRICKS! – Oct 26. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp, Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

Trick or treaters of all ages are invited to dress up, trick or treat for candy, and pass out treats to shelter animals from 11am-1pm. Bring your spooky self – all candy and dog treats will be provided by Maui Humane Society. The animals will be dressed for the occasion, and if you just can’t help but fall in love, you can pick your price to adopt any shelter animal! Can’t make it but still want to help? You can still treat shelter animals by sending treats to the Amazon Wish List.

THE BOO BASH – Oct 26. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

Pumpkin painting and face painting and the Maui Ocean Center Creepy crawly creature station. 4-6pm.

‘IAO MONSTER MASH – Oct 26. Iao Intermediate School, (260 S Market St., Wailuku)

A spooktacular event for the whole family with an island-wide middle school dance. Family activities include a jumping castle, games with prizes, trick or treating, local vendors and crafters, and food trucks. A dance in the cafeteria will be open to all middle school students with a valid school ID. Activities: 5-9pm. Dance: 6-9pm. Dance admission: $5. Free/‘Iao students.

MONSTER’S BALL HALLOWEEN PARTY – Oct 26. Sunsets Bar & Grill, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); AlohaMauiPride.org

Vampires, witches, and all creatures, get ready for a night of horrors and Halloween fun during Aloha Maui Pride’s first annual Monster’s Ball Halloween Party! Enjoy ghoulish drink potions while dancing to beats provided by DJs Pash_Sean, Kurt and Playwfire Ono, and check out the vendors. There’ll also be contests for best costumes, and best (pre-)carved pumpkin. Proceeds will go toward the Aloha Maui Pride Festival 2020. 21+. $10/pre-sale; $15/at the door.

MYSTERY AT MAUI MALL-SCAVENGER HUNT – Oct 26. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

Jinkies! The keiki Halloween goodie bags have been stolen! Join Scooby Doo and the Gang in a scavenger hunt of clues throughout various stores in the Mall to crack the case. Stay for a Night of Mystery at the annual Keiki and Pet Costume Contest and enjoy trick-or-treating, face painting, photo-booth fun, and more. Scavenger Hunt: 3-5pm, register at Eventbrite. Costume Contest: 5-7pm.

NIGHT OF DELIGHT – Oct 26. Haleakala Waldorf School, (4160 L Kula Rd.); 808-878-2511; Waldorfmaui.org

Enter a world of twinkling lights and flickering candles as you embark on a magical journey of delight! The school has once again created a wonderful world of theatrical skits and musical presentations for you and your children. See fairy tales come to life, scarecrows that talk, and fire dancers weaving hypnotic streams of flames. Wear a friendly costume, bring a bag for goodies, and a flashlight to light your way. $10/person. Showtimes: 4:30pm (children 6 and under); 6:30pm (children 10 and under).

KEIKI AND PET HALLOWEEN CONTEST – Oct 27. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Theshopsatwailea.com

Be prepared for cuteness overload as families, keiki, and pets strut their most creative costumes on stage. Enjoy Halloween entertainment and stroll The Shops for a fun trick-or-treat experience during the third annual event. 3-6pm.

MYTHS OF AVALON ENCHANTED FARM TOUR – Oct 27. Awalau Farms, (1008 Awalau Rd., Hai‘ku); 808-878-8091; Mythsofavalon.com

Enter a world of magic and myth and explore crystal mines, waterways, and hidden caves. Hear stories about the menehune and legends of old Hawai‘i, and meet wandering wizards, dragons, mermaids, unicorns, and other mythological creatures. Enjoy the mythological creature petting zoo and enchanted greenhouse. There will also be crafts and farm related games. Costumes encouraged. $10 map for entry. 12-4pm.

BATTLE OF THE BOSSES 2019: HALLOWEEN EDITION – Oct 28. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-244-7467; Imuafamilyservices.org

Bosses rock for charity in an all-out music competition to help raise money. In this year’s rockin’ Halloween themed edition, bands will pit last year’s title winner, The Four Season Resort Maui, up against newcomers from DeSilva Meeting Consultants. The nonstop rocking vibes will also include rock trivia, live band karaoke, a lip sync battle, and more. MC for the evening will be SongDivision’s John Lombardo. Tickets: $30/pre-sale online. $40/door. Tickets include two drinks. All proceeds benefit Imua Family Services. 6-10pm.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT: GOOSEBUMPS – Oct 29. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper finds a silver lining when he meets his beautiful neighbor Hannah, whose mysterious father is famous author of the best-selling Goosebumps series, R.L. Stine. When Zach accidentally unleashes the monsters from the fantastic tales, it’s up to Stine, his daughter and Cooper to return the beasts back to the books where they belong.

‘HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION’ – Oct 29. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

See your favorite hotel-running monsters return in their latest animated adventure and make a Transylvania-themed craft. 5-7:15pm.

HELL HOUSE 2: LET ME IN – Oct 29-Oct 31. Kings Chapel, (286 Lahainaluna Rd.)

Experience a creative alternative to the traditional haunted house. A tour guide will send you through the maze-like walk, and each scene will give you a look into the real life issues that we deal with everyday. Not meant for children under the age of 13; includes images of guns, blood, violence,and intense scenes. $10/person. 7-10pm/both days.

FROM THE OTHER SIDE: HALLOWEEN EDITION W/ BETSY PALMER – Oct 30. 808 Wellness Center and Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325

Communicate with and honor ancestors and spirit guides while the veil between earth and spirit is at it’s thinnest. Come in costume for a chance to win a prize! Space is limited. Advanced registration recommended. $25.

HALLOWEEN ITTY BITTY PARTY – Oct 30. Maui Family YMCA; Mauiymca.org/youth-development

Come dressed to impress and to enjoy trick or treating, games, crafts, food, and fun! Free and open to all keiki ages 5 and under! 10:30-11:45am. RSVP online by Oct 25.

HALLOWEEN MAGIC W/CIRQUE JOLIE – Oct 30. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S High St.); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

Keiki of all ages are invited to dress up early for Halloween and enjoy a morning of magic, balloon art, and fun with Cirque Jolie!

KUMULANI CHAPEL HARVEST FESTIVAL – Oct 30. Hale Hokulani, (Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-669-6905; Kumulanichapel.org/event/harvest-festival

The Barn is transformed into a carnival atmosphere with game booths, prizes, candy, hot dogs, popcorn, jumping castles, and more! Wear a friendly costume and bring canned or non-perishable food donations for Feed My Sheep. 5:30-7:30pm.

HALLOWEEN BURGER & SHAKE SPECIALS – Oct 30-31. The Burger Shack, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

Stop by and try the Halloween special cow-a-mari burger and ghoul-icious trick-or-treat candy corn milkshake. 11am-4pm.

ALL TREAT, NO TRICK! – Oct 31. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

A special treat for Halloween: all kids can come and get a brand-new, FREE book. Come to the reference desk and select a book, courtesy of the Kay A. Edwards Memorial Fund. Books will be provided while supplies last. Happy Halloween!

CANDY LANE – Oct 31. Kings Cathedral, (777 Mokulele Hwy., Kahului); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

Here’s a fun Halloween event featuring great food, tons of candy, bouncers, carnival games, and a costume contest with prizes. The event also have laser tag, kart racing, pony rides, spider jump, and more. $10/kids (3-12); Free/kids (0-2) and adults. 6:30-9:30pm.

ALIEN INVASION – Oct 31. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

Music by DJs Kamikaze and Big Mike, plus giveaways and cocktail specials. 10pm.

‘GOOSEBUMPS 2 HAUNTED HALLOWEEN’ – Oct 31. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished Goosebumps book by R.L. Stine. Hoping to start his own family, Slappy kidnaps Sonny’s mother and brings all of his ghoulish friends back to life – just in time for Halloween. As the sleepy town becomes overrun with monsters, witches, and other mysterious creatures, Sonny joins forces with his sister and a kindly neighbor to save Sonny’s mom and foil Slappy’s plan.

A PLACE TO FIND YOUR BOO! – Oct 31. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Get spooky at the Best Bar on Maui! There will be live music all day starting at 9:30am. At 10pm the late night party get started with a guest DJ and full cash bar at Breakwall Shave Ice. The bar’s open ’til 2am, so bring your best and come get haunted at DTH! Limited $50/VIP w/ re-entry all night. Call Mike at 219-742-3742 or email [email protected] to get on the list.

HALLOWEEN AT THE FARM – Oct 31. Happy Trail Rides at Bamboo Kai Farms, (3890 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-868-2070; Mauihappytrailrides.com

Keiki and their ‘ohana: Come dressed up for Halloween and enjoy games and trick or treating with the critters. $10/person. 3-6pm.

HALLOWEEN AT THE MONKEY – Oct 31. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Von Linne Express Band returns for another great Halloween dance party. Come dressed to impress and get down to the best blues, rock, Latin and funk beats, followed by special guest DJs spinning your favorites all night long! Doors: 3pm.

HALLOWEEN AT THE WHARF – Oct 31. The Wharf, (658 Front St., Lahaina)

Celebrate Halloween and join in a spooktacular fun filled-day. Enjoy face painting and balloon twisting with cirque Jolie from 3-6pm. Live music will be going down on Center Stage from 5-7pm with Damien Awai, and you can check out the Halloween dining specials at select restaurants.

HALLOWEEN BASH! – Oct 31. Captain Jack’s Island Grill, (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjackmaui.com

Costume up for an all night spooktacular dance party. Maui’s Best DJ Illz will be delivering all the morbid beats. Dress up for the costume contest, prizes for best male, female, and couple costumes. 21+. $10. 9pm.

HALLOWEEN BOO BASH – Oct 31. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

Get your costume ready for the annual Halloween Boo Bash featuring center-wide trick-or-treating, face painting from Party Zone Maui, pumpkin painting, and the Maui Ocean Center creepy crawly creature station. There will also be spooky ‘ukulele tunes and a Halloween bash led by Maui Zumba Kids. Pick up your trick-or-treat bag at the main stage! 4-6pm.

HALLOWEEN CANNERY KID’S NIGHT – Oct 31. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Come in costume for spooktacular Halloween festivities, with store to store trick-or-treating, spooky photos with Frankenstein, face painting by Cirque Jolie, a Halloween and Disney character meet n’ greet, and the famous keiki costume contest. Guests can also enjoy keiki of Maui Music Mission perform popular Halloween songs on ‘ukulele. 5-8pm.

HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY – Oct 31. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Join Island Soul Band: Ron Metoyer, Jerry Kovarsky, and other special guests for Maui’s top Dance Party Halloween themed event. Dress in costume and compete for great prizes, and enjoy food and drinks. $10/with costume; $15/without. 7-10pm.

HALLOWEEN DAY AND NIGHT PARTY! – Oct 31. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Daytime trick-or-treat with cookie for the keiki during happy hour from 2-4pm on the Rooftop and 2-5pm in the Main Dining Room. The nighttime event features DJ Gary on the Rooftop and DJ Deviant on the Main Stage from 10pm-close for 21+.

HALLOWEEN DOG AND DUCK BASH! – Oct 31. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Join the Dog and Duck girls along with DJ Corey V for their annual Halloween DND Bash. Drink specials. Sorry, no trivia night on Halloween! No cover.

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR – Oct 31. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

The annual Halloween celebration offers store-to-store trick-or-treating for keiki 12 and younger and the mall’s Guest Services Center will offer a non-food alternative in support of the Teal Pumpkin Project. Separately, Maui Friends of the Library will offer two free children’s books per child. The Center Court will feature Halloween entertainment including a DJ, keiki, and ‘ohana costume contest and costume parade, face painting, magic, special meet and greet with princesses and superheroes, and spook-tacular door prizes. No masks by those 13 years of age and older, and no sharp costume props permitted.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR SAIL – Oct 31. Alii Nui Sailing Charters, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd. Slip 56, Kahului); 808-875-0333; Aliinuimaui.com

Come aboard the luxurious sailing catamaran and take a cruise to Lahaina and enjoy the Halloween happenings. Guests will check in at 4:45pm then sail to the Lahaina Harbor, where they can disembark and enjoy three hours of celebration on Front Street! Then at 11pm to meet back at the harbor to board for the return trip to Ma‘alaea Harbor. $159. Charter includes snacks and appetizers and an open premium bar, as well as complimentary transportation from South side hotels and resorts. 21+.

HALLOWEEN SWING & SOUL DANCE PARTY – Oct 31. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert along with Curt Lee will treat the crowd to some East & West Coast swing, Motown, swing, soul, and funky blues. There will also be a costume contest. Snacks, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. BYOB. Call or go online to purchase tickets in advance. $20.

HALLOWEEN WITH THE LAMONTS! – Oct 31. Cool Cat, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

Make your Halloween even more kick ass with some live music from Maui’s original hip-funk rockers, The Lamonts with DJ sets by special guest Akatha and resident funk-mongers Boomshot and CPNess. Also featuring a Burger of the Week called the LAMONSTER and a shake of the week called THE BIG DUMMY. Get funky and fed. $10. 21+.

HALLOWEEN YOGA – Oct 31. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com/events

Get into the holiday spirit with a Halloween yoga flow with studio founder Nadia Toraman. No need to get stuck like a mummy, stiff like a zombie, or flighty like a ghost – do some yoga! Whatever costume theme you choose will put you in the running to win a prize for your creativity!

HARVEST FESTIVAL 2019 – Oct 31. Living Way Church, (399 N Market St., Wailuku)

Here is a safe and fun place for families and their keiki to enjoy Halloween night! There’ll be Toy Story themed games, music, dancing, prizes, grindz, and, of course, candy. 6-9pm.

KEIKI HALLOWEEN PLAYHOUSE – Oct 31. The Keiki Playhouse, (Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului); 808-268-7267; Thekeikiplayhouse.com

Spooky and exciting fun! Admission: $5/per person; Free/keiki (under 2). 6-9pm.

LAHAINA TOWN 2019 HALLOWEEN PARTY – Thu Oct 31. Visitlahaina.com

For one night each year, Front Street transforms into a giant Halloween party, filled with family-friendly activities, live music, ‘ono grindz, and of course one of the world’s most unique displays of ghosts and ghouls, starting at 12pm. Highlights include the 40th annual Halloween Keiki Parade starting at 4pm. Keiki are invited to come in costume and parade down Front Street to Campbell Park led by the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band. The festivities continue with live music, face painters, keiki games, the adult costume contest, ono grinds and more. The official “Halloween in Lahaina” T-shirts will arrive and can be purchased online, at the Lahaina Visitor Center, or during the event.

MALAWEEN “WEIRD SCIENCE” 2019 – Thu Oct 31. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

Malaween and mixology go hand and hand as they’re getting weird with science of cocktails for their first late-night Halloween celebration staring at 10pm. Stop at the Malabratory and sip craft culinary concoctions that will make your insides tingle and twitch with excitement. The first annual Mala Costume Contest will be held after 11pm with the winner receiving a staycation at Lahaina Ocean’s Edge and a 5 course dinner for two with wine pairing at Mala.

MR. KNEEL “MONSTER MASH” – Thu Oct 31. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); Librarieshawaii.org

Dress up, enjoy the fun, laugh and sing along with Mr. Kneel “Monster Mash” just in time for Halloween!

PA‘IA HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL 2019 – Thu Oct 31. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Candy & hot popcorn, haunted decor, spooks and scares it’s the second annual northshore family friendly festival, featuring a keiki and adult costume contest with prizes. Costume required for free entry. Reservations available online. 5-9pm.

PI‘ILANI HALLOWEEN – Thu Oct 31. Pi‘ilani Shopping Center, (225 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kihei)

A family friendly Halloween event featuring live music with Jimmy Mac & The Kool Kats, a costume contest, photo booth, games, trick or treat with participating merchants and Maui Classic Cruisers trunk or treat. 6-8pm.

PSYCHO – Thu Oct 31. Consolidated Theatres Ka‘ahumanu 6, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Consolidatedtheatres.com

Spend your Halloween evening with Norman at the Bates Motel in Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark masterpiece of the macabre ‘Psycho. 7-9pm.

ROGUE HALLOWEEN TAP TAKEOVER – Thu Oct 31. What Ales You, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Featuring Batsquatch, Dead Guy Ale, Pumpkin Patch Ale, Hazelnut Brown Nectar, Rhubarb Schmubarb, Outta Line IPA, and more Rogue Ales and Lagers on tap.

ROTARY CLUB OF LAHAINA 40TH ANNUAL KEIKI HALLOWEEN PARADE – Thu Oct 31.

Lahaina town is celebrating with the biggest and best Family Halloween party anywhere on the Hawaiian Islands. The Maui Fire Department’s Parade Vehicles will lead the parade followed by Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and Grand Marshall Joe Pluta. Additional vehicles include the Maui Shriner’s and a Rotary Float followed by Lahainaluna High School Marching Band leading hundreds of keiki in costume down Front Street to Campbell Park. All keiki are invited to march across the stage where they will receive a participant’s ribbon and bag filled with candies and treats. The event will be followed by a Keiki Dance Party at Campbell Park with the Lahaina Town Action Committee. The Parade starts at 4:30pm from the corner of Papalaua and Front Street.

SPOOK-TACULAR HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST BUFFET – Oct 31. The Ritz-Carlton, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Opentable.com

The Halloween themed menu features items like the very bloody Mary bar, pumpkin pancakes with cream cheese, frosting candy corn yogurt parfaits, pumpkin muffin, and more. Keiki can join in on the fun with trick-or-treat at the following stations: Alaloa Lounge, ‘Olu Cafe, Burger Shack Banyan Tree, and the Logo Shop. There will also be a trick-or-treat bucket giveaway. Call or go online for reservations. 6:30-11:30am.

TODDLER HALLOWEEN STORYTIME! – Oct 31. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

Children and their accompanying grown ups are invited to wear their non-scary costumes and enjoy gentle Halloween-theme stories, songs and movement. Afterwards there will be a fun trick-or-treat parade and craft, just right for toddlers! 10:30-11am.

VANA’S HALLOWEEN SOCIAL – Oct 31. Paia Inn, (93 Hana Hwy.); Vanapaiahalloween.eventbrite.com

Celebrate Halloween in style! Dress in your best costume and enjoy an evening of boos and ghoulish fun, from 7-11pm. Featuring their award winning menu, craft cocktails, a costume contest, live music and guest DJ spinning tunes to get you into the mood! Also offering a six-course Omakase (chefs tasting) dinner with seating times at 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, and 6:30pm available. Social cover: $20 (includes welcome Prosecco toast); Dinner: $100 (includes ticket for the social). A La Carte Menu also available. Limited seating tickets.

BEATS & TREATS W/ DJ ELIZA – Oct. 31. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St.); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

It’s their first holiday season! Come and enjoy dinner before you head out trick or treating. Enter for best keiki and adult costume. Judging at is 8pm, great prizes! It’s also Kama‘aina Thursday, show your Hawai‘i ID and get 20 percent off all food. 5-9pm.

HELL-OWEEN – Oct. 31.VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

Hallow with DJ BLKSHP. Costume contest and drink specials like the HELL-Balls and Hell Juice!

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY “DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS” – Nov. 1. Wailuku Town, (Market St.); 808-281-2801; Mauifridays.com

Adorned with festive street decorations, a street procession, participatory art installations and an altar at Kipuka Square. Wailuku First Friday’s Día de los Muertos event invites the public to come with offerings – photos, food, flowers, and more – for a communal shrine. Also back by popular demand, SMALL TOWN * BIG ART artist Andy Behrle will again project his piece lost & found, as Grupo Canamon and Natalie Nicole & Friends perform. Plus face painting with Melissa Bruck and Serena Garretts, local shopping, pop-ups, good eats, and more.

HEAR THE PAST IN PERSON AT HISTORY THEATRE – Nov. 1 & 2. Waine‘e Graveyard at Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

A talented cast takes us back to our shared history, bringing to life the stories of Hawai‘i’s past directly from the people who lived it. Featured in the performance are Rev. William Richards who served as a special envoy to Britain and the United States for the Hawaiian Kingdom, Dr. Sarah Emerson who was the first female licensed physician in Hawai‘i and Hali‘a, who will give a harrowing first person account of the smallpox epidemic of 1853. Light pupu are included. Tickets: $30/advance; $40/day of if available. Gates: 5:30pm.

SKULL FEST – Nov 2. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The fifth annual Skull Fest is a benefit for Paia Youth and Cultural Center programs. Entertainment will include performances from Dr. Nat, The Lamonts, and B.A.D.S. Guests are encouraged to dress up in skull gear/costumes for a chance to win prizes. 21+. $12. 9pm.

ROYAL RUMBLE: PRINCE VS. QUEEN YOGA AND DANCE – Nov 2. Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6737; Tickets.cityspark.com/e/royal-rumble-prince-vs-queen-yoga-and-dance/order

Work it out, with Sweaty Mercury and DJ Purple Rooster with an invigorating mix of yoga and dance set to all of your favorite hits by innovators Prince and Queen. Learn the swagger, curious poses, and rockstar flair that made them kings of the stage. Come in costume for a dance party and costume contest following class. Cost: $20 for yoga class, 6-7pm; $15 for costume contest and dance from 7:30-9pm. $30/pre-sale for both.