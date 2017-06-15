MauiTime 20th Anniversary Party is a Fun Run at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Looking up a 20-foot ice slide of a liquor luge is intimidating. This is one of my first memories of MauiTime. At the paper’s first anniversary beach house party–held at the first MauiTime headquarters–there were bands, kegs, bikinis, board shorts, a legendary luge and plenty of teen spirit. After all this was the 1990s. People loved that party, and still mention their experience there. At that time I had no idea my future was going to be bound to this independent publication; honestly, I barely knew where I was going to be the next day.

Twenty years later the newspaper, the media company and the community has evolved and changed. We’ve certainly matured. So instead of a wild party, we’re celebrating our 20th anniversary with a fun run on Saturday, June 17. Instead of rounding up kegs, we’re designing running jerseys. Instead of a beach house, we’re meeting at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center. We still want to have fun, so we’re inviting everyone to wear costumes. We know you work hard, so we’re giving fabulous prizes to the best costumes. And we got Marty Dread to perform at Center Stage.

We could not have grown up without you, Maui. Thank you for always calling in with what concerns you about our community. Thank you for sending in your anonymous situations of gratitude, gripes and grief for Eh Brah. Thank you for taking the time to pick up and read the paper–it’s an important part of our connection to you. Thank you for sending your keiki to learn; we’ve worked with more than 50 incredible student interns through the years from all of island’s high schools. And thank you for the likes on Facebook, sharing our stories through social media and for growing with us. Independent news media is a challenging business and you’ve been there for us. We all appreciate it.

Of course, we didn’t plan our 20th Anniversary fun run without a few terrific partners. HMSA has come forward as our presenting sponsor. The Queen Ka`ahumanu Center is our fun run location. Shaper’s, Westin Maui, Milagros, Paia Fish Market, Nuka, Cool Cat Cafe, Captain Jack’s, Mahina and Paia Inn have been outstanding sponsors for this event. Paia Youth and Cultural Center is the heart and soul of this fun run, and we’re stoked to give this fantastic organization 100 percent of all of registration fees.

The run starts at the QKC’s Center Stage, then exits the center, heads around the perimeter to the main parking structure, then goes up. On each level of the parking structure there will be a fitness challenge set to music. When runners return to the ground level, the course will continue around the back side of the Center, then head up and down the second parking structure. Then the course heads across the front of the Center before returning inside and finally ending at Center Stage. There will be an aid station and music throughout the course to help motivate you to the finish line.

Park on the Ka`ahumanu Avenue side of QKC, in the Koho/Macy’s side of the parking lot. Make sure you can run in your costume, so think hula skirt, tutus, head attire and body paint. Stick around after the race for your goodie bag, race jersey and a chance to win prizes. The winner of the best costume award will get a staycation for four at the Westin Maui Resort in Ka`anapali. Other prizes include movie passes for Maui Film Festival at Wailea, Paia Fish Market Gift Certificates and a custom long skateboard from Shaper’s.

MauiTime will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a 5K Run Walk Costume Challenge at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center this Saturday, June 17. All entry fees from the healthy, family-friendly event will benefit the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. Check-in starts at 7:30am and the run will start at 8am. Registration is $25 advance and $30 the day of the event. Go to Mauitime.com/runwalkcostumechallenge2017 to sign up.