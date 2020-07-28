Maui’s World Day Against Human Trafficking Sign Waving and Demonstration Supporting the “UN Global Awareness Day on Human Trafficking”

JULY 30TH IS UN WORLD DAY AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING.

“FOR OUR RIGHTS” WILL BE HOLDING A DEMONSTRATION TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE ISSUES. PLEASE JOIN!

Definition of human trafficking: “organized criminal activity in which human beings are treated as possessions to be controlled and exploited (as by being forced into prostitution or involuntary labor)”

Hawaii has the eighth-highest human trafficking rate in the United States of 3.4 victims per 100,000 people. In 2019, Hawaii had 21 reported human trafficking cases. MANY MORE CASES GO UNREPORTED AND UNDISCOVERED.

Hawaii currently has 52 active missing children cases according to the Department of Human Services, Social Services.

LOCATION: Intersection of Haleakala Hwy. and Hana Hwy.

Time: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Please bring your own signs, water, ALOHA and follow Covid-19 guidelines.

More info at: https://www.facebook.com/events/963737860715140

