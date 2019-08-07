There’s a Maui Wedding Association Mixer at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Tuesday, August 13th. Here’s an awesome networking opportunity for wedding industry professionals on Maui: photographers, videographers, florists, make-up and hairstylists, officiants, musicians, and more. RSVP required on Eventbrite. Free for members, and $20 for guests. 5pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; mauiweddingassociation.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Wedding Association
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
