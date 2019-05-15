Maui United Way is having a “Chow Fun-draiser” and Rummage Sale at Wailuku Federal Credit Union on Saturday, May 18th. The public is invited to enjoy some fat noodles, stir-fried beef, and crispy vegetables in support of Maui United Way. Maui United Way raises funds for over 33 Maui health and human services programs. The organization and their volunteers make a difference in the Maui community everyday! Bring your friends and family down for ‘ono grinds and thrift shopping. 8am. Wailuku FCU Parking Lot, (133 Ma’a St., Kahului); mauiunitedway.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Mike

