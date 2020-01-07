Maui Toy Works- Trading Card Game Event at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Maui Toy Works’ Trading Card Game Event is going down at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th. It’s an opportunity for Maui’s strategy gamers to swap and find cards they’ve been looking for. Games may include Magic: The Gathering, Vanguard, Dragonball, and Yu-Gi-Oh. Free. Friday at 5pm & Saturday at 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

