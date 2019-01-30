There’s a Maui TechOhana event at Maui Research and Technology Center on Wednesday, February 6th. Micheal Powers (tech entrepreneur and investor) will be the guest speaker. Powers contributed to the creation of YouTube, and he was the founder of six internet startups that were later acquired by Google. Here’s a great opportunity for Maui techies and entrepreneurs to network and learn. There’ll also be pupus and refreshments. Free. 5:30pm. Maui Research and Technology Center (MRTC), (590 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); mauitechohana.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hi Tech Maui