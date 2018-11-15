Maui teacher moves son into permanently affordable home

Carolyn DeMott, with her son at her side, recently received the keys to their new home – a permanently affordable Na Hale O Maui home in Kihei. This marks the second sale of the affordable Na Hale O Maui home. NHOM repurchased the home from the first homeowner, who received a portion of the shared appreciation, while keeping the home affordable for DeMott, the new homeowner.

DeMott struggled for years to find an affordable home for herself and her 7-year-old son. “I began looking when he was born,” she said. “I am very excited. I feel incredible overwhelming gratitude. I have a renewed faith in humanity. I can’t believe it!” DeMott has been teaching primarily science and math on Maui for 12 years.

Na Hale O Maui is made up of people in the community who are helping others in the community have a home, a place to feel proud of and have some roots, and a future. Na Hale O Maui is Hawai‘i’s first community land trust, a nonprofit organization helping to create affordable housing for Maui’s residents and to keep the housing affordable in perpetuity. NHOM uses the community land trust model to keep their homes affordable in perpetuity; NHOM owns the land and the homeowners own the improvements built on the land. The ground lease contains a resale provision that provides for future affordability.

DeMott’s home is the 34th permanently affordable home delivered by Na Hale O Maui. For more information, visit their website at Nahaleomaui.org.

Photo courtesy of NHOM