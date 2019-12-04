Check out the Maui Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center this Sunday, December 8th. It’s presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and A&B Properties. The event features an awesome collection of island vendors, artisans, crafts, food, and more. There’ll also be live entertainment and Hawaiian cultural activities. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Sunday Market

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments