Maui Street Market: UH Maui College hosts local vendors for a one-of-a-kind evening event

In recent years, Maui has been upping its game in terms of evening events to bring the community together. From the array of Friday town parties to the Sunday Market and beyond, Maui residents have been showing up at family-friendly events en masse.

Next week, there will be another opportunity to experience delicious food, entertainment, and festivities at a community-centered event. For the first time, the Maui Street Market will set up shop on the University of Hawai‘i Maui College campus. On December 6, which also happens to be the last day of classes at the school, an evening of food trucks, vendors, and entertainment is planned for the whole community to enjoy. The event will run from 5-9pm.

“Lui Hokoana, chancellor of UH Maui, asked me to bring the Maui Sunday Market to his campus, something that he dreamed of doing for the past four years,” said Luana Mahi, president of Maui Food Technology Center. For over a decade, the Maui Food Technology Center, a non-profit, has been providing opportunities for aspiring Maui entrepreneurs focused on local agriculture and food production. Throughout the year, they organize events like the Maui Sunday Market, conduct workshops, and provide consultations.

UHMC, with its rolling green lawns and rainbow of plumeria trees under a sweeping view of Mauna Kahalawai, offers a great location for a market. At next week’s Thursday evening event, there will be the “same vendors and food trucks that you would find at the Maui Sunday Market,” said Mahi. “Same concept, same organizers, same atmosphere, [and] vibe, with additional vendors made up of various departments and programs from the UH Maui Campus.” The Maui Sunday Market, which runs every Sunday evening in Kahului, has the festive and charming feel of an outdoor open-air community marketplace.

Festivities will include food, music, vendors selling local products, and information tables about UH Maui College. Maui’s favorite food trucks will be on the grounds serving up everything from saimin to pizza to barbeque and shrimp. Live entertainment will be provided, including the Institute of Hawaiian Music, which trains and mentors aspiring musicians. Along with the food and live music, attendees will also get an opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping from vendors selling local products from honey to earrings and beyond. For those interested in attending UHMC, there will be staff and faculty ready to share information about UHMC’s student services.

Mahi, who is organizing the event along with the Maui Sunday Market’s event coordinator Kaui Kahaialii, said that there is potential for the event to be ongoing. “We will be testing it out on December 6, to see if this is something that can be done on their campus regularly,” she said.

The Maui Street Market is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center and is sponsored by the UH Maui College. Public admission and parking is free. To become a vendor, sponsor, and/or for event information, visit MauiSundayMarket.com, email [email protected], or call 888-948-MFTC (6382).

Maui Street Market

UH Maui College

310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului

(888) 948-6382

Thursday, Dec. 6, 5-9pm

–

Photo 1 courtesy of Maui Food Technology Center

Photo 2 courtesy UHMC