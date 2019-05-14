The 2019 Maui Matsuri Kickoff event will be at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, May 17th. The event will feature Japanese taiko drumming, classical and folk dancing, a Sanrio Ka‘ahumanu coloring contest, Japanese bon dancing, and more. Here’s a fun and festive family evening to attend in Central Maui! Free. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); queenkaahumanucenter.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Matsuri
