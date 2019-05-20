The Maui Matsuri International Culture Night & Festival will be at UHMC this weekend, Friday, May 24th and Saturday, May 25th. Both events are free and open to the public for enjoyment. The International Culture Night (May 24th) will feature live entertainment, a fashion show, comedy with Frank DeLima, and more. The Festival (May 25th) will feature a host of Japanese cultural events and activities; Bon dancing, food, crafts, martial arts, exhibits, cosplay demonstrations, saimin and natto eating contests, and more. Both events are free. Schedule: 5/24 – International Culture Night at 6pm; 5/25 – Festival at 2pm. UH Maui College, Great Lawn, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

photo courtesy of Brian Nagami

