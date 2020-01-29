Maui Humane Society’s Night at the Movies Fundraiser at Sugar Beach Events

Maui Humane Society’s Night at the Movies Fundraiser will be at Sugar Beach Events on Saturday, February 1st. The evening will feature a special screening of Life in the Doghouse. The film tells the story of work done at Danny & Ron’s Rescue, a nonprofit that rescued over 600 dogs after Hurricane Katrina. There’ll also be more short films, a silent auction, and food and beverages available for purchase. Free. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); Mauihumanesociety.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Life in the Doghouse

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



