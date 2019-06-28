Maui Humane Society Awarded Grant, Seeks Calendar Models

The Maui Humane Society was recently awarded a $450,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. “We’re very grateful for the generous lifesaving grant from Petco Foundation,” said Jerleen Bryant, CEO of MHS. “This grant will allow us to continue our work to help the homeless animals on Maui.”

In other news, Maui Humane Society’s 2019 Pet Calendar Photo Contest is underway. You can show off your animal friends by submitting your pet’s photo to the calendar photo contest. The photo with the most votes will win a featured spot in the 2020 calendar. Each vote requires a $1 donation (required minimum of five votes) and 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to help shelter animals.

The photo with the most votes overall wins a featured spot as the January Pet of the Month and will be featured as an inset in the calendar’s centerfold. First place also wins a specially arranged pet photo shoot, and two tickets to attend Studio Fifty-Fur Ball: A Disco Dance Party happening September 7, 2019 at the Wailea Beach Resort.

All entrants will receive one complimentary 2020 Pet Calendar (valued at $12) when they become available in the fall.

For more information and to enter the Pet Calendar Photo Contest, visit Mauihumanesociety.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit Petcofoundation.org.

–

Image courtesy Maui Humane Society