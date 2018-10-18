Maui filmmaker MarQ Morrison wins AIA award

Maui filmmakers continue to make noise abroad, with MarQ Morrison winning American Institute of Architects’ People’s Choice Award for his short film Ka Hale: A Revival. The film, which was a finalist in the national film challenge, is about local master hale builder Kumu Francis Palani Sinenci and the revival of ancient Hawaiian hale building in an effort to save indigenous cultural practices.

89 films were entered and 15 were selected as finalists.

Morrison’s film was a self-funded passion project and it stood up against films funded by big architecture firms and townships, the filmmaker said.

Morrison is now working on the longer version and the second episode, Ka Wa’a, of his series 6 Elements of Hawaiian Culture. To view the short film and more info about his series 6 Elements of Hawaiian Culture visit: www.KaHaleRevival.com

Ka Hale: A Revival will screen at Chicago Ideas, an annual festival in Chicago, and master builder Sinenci will be present for Q&A.