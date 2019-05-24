Every year, film buffs eagerly await the details of the annual Maui Film Festival in Wailea – wanting to know what movies are being screened; but more than that, we all anticipate which major celebrity will be honored at that year’s event. Wait no longer.

Paul Rudd will receive the Nova Award at the 2019 Maui Film Festival, which will celebrate its 20th annual event from June 12-16, 2019, at the Wailea Resort in Maui. And this year’s Shining Star Award will be presented to Awkwafina on June 15 at the Celestial Cinema at Wailea Gold & Emerald Golf Course, followed by a screening of her new film, The Farewell.

The Shining Star Award honors a film artist who dares to dream big dreams and delivers brilliantly charismatic and revelatory performances every time that opportunity knocks. The festival has previously presented the Shining Star Award to Adam Driver, Zac Efron, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Amber Heard, Freida Pinto, Emma Roberts, and Olivia Wilde.

The Nova Award honors a film artist for their astonishingly original and seamless performances, and the way they consistently infuse each character that they embody with insight, humanity and wisdom. The festival has previously presented the Nova Award to Jessica Chastain, Claire Danes, Zooey Deschanel, James Marsden, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Rudd’s award will be presented on opening night, June 12, at the Celestial Cinema. The awards presentation will be followed by a screening of The Magic Beneath Us.