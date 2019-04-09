There’s a Maui Fair Housing Training at UHMC on Friday, April 12th. The event is intended for landlords, renters, real estate agents, property managers, and condo owners. They’ll discuss fair housing laws and procedures. It’s presented by the County of Maui, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Hawaii Civil Rights Commission, and Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i. Register online. Free. 8:30am-4:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); mauicounty.gov
photo courtesy of Facebook/County of Maui
