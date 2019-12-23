Maui Conscious Dance Collective’s Celebrate the Season at Makawao Union Church

Maui Conscious Dance Collective’s Celebrate the Season event is happening at Makawao Union Church on Thursday, December 26th. Led by Dancing Heart Journey, all are invited to attend a holiday-themed conscious dance celebration with Devi and Finn. Open to 25 people only, so arrive early. There’ll also be tea, treats, and live singing with Tim McGill. Please wear white clothes! Tickets are on Eventbrite. $25 donation. 6:15pm-9:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); eventbrite.com

