Maui 5k Run and 1-Mile Walk at Ma’alaea Triangle

The Annual Maui 5k Run and 1-Mile Walk will commence at Ma’alaea Triangle on Sunday, March 1st. It’s a fundraiser for Run For Fitness, a nonprofit that helps to provide additional funds for physical education, fitness, and athletic programs in Maui County’s schools. There’ll be a timed 5k race, and an untimed 1-mile walk for kids and adults. For those that cannot attend but would like to support, there’s a virtual run option available online. Go online to register. $20-$35. 7am. Ma’alaea Triangle, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-270-7068; maui5k.org

