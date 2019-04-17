Check out the Mario Kart Tournament at Down the Hatch in Lahaina this Monday, April 22nd. DTH asks the public to get their thumbs ready for an old school infused night of N64 Mario Kart gaming. Battle “Block Fort” on a projector screen, enjoy some cocktails and food, meet some new friends, LOL, win prizes, and earn some West Maui gamer bragging rights. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900.

photo courtesy of Flickr/Carlos Hergueta

