Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Toast to Tinseltown Party will be at Kamehameha Golf Course on Friday, March 8th. With a Hollywood-esque theme, all are invited to celebrate performing arts on Maui. There’ll be a glamorous dinner, cocktails, auctions, and live entertainment. Attend in fabulous attire, and hang out with actors dressed like Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Clark Gable, and Shirley Temple. Proceeds support scholarships for youth 8-18 years old in MAPA’S Summer Musical Theatre Camp. $150+. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Highway, Wailuku); 808-249-0033; mauiacademy.org

photo credit Peter Liu

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events