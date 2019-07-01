Makawao Rodeo at Oskie Rice Arena

The 2019 Makawao Rodeo is happening at Oskie Rice Arena from Thursday, July 4th until Sunday, July 7th. For their 64th annual event, guests can enjoy events with the Maui Roping Club, the Bull Bash, the Makawao Parade with Grand Marshall Wayne Asue, a rodeo, kids events, and lots more. As usual, it will be a full on yee-haw of a good time! Advance tickets are available at Minit Stop locations and Pukalani Superette. Go online for a full schedule of events. Free-$25. Oskie Rice Arena, (Olinda Rd., Makawao); makawaorodeo.net

photo courtesy of Facebook/Makawao Rodeo 2019

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events