Makawao Hongwanji Mission’s Obon Festival will happen on Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns will be hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori will be performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate this annual Japanese holiday in Makawao. Free. 6pm. Makawao Hongwanji Mission, (1074 Makawao Ave.); facebook.com/MakawaoHongwanji

photo courtesy of Facebook/Makawao Hongwanji

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events