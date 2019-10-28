Made in Maui County Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Made in Maui County Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd. Friday is the Exclusive Shopping Day, and will feature over 140 Maui made vendors selling locally made products, including food, produce, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, collectibles, and more. Saturday is the Big Festival Day, and will feature shopping, product demos, food trucks, a fashion show, amazing prize drawings (like a Maui Getaway Package), and more. Friday: $35; 1:30pm. Saturday: $5; 8am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-244-0081; madeinmauicountyfestival.com

photo courtesy of Linn Nishikawa

