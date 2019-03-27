Attend Maui’s Light it Up Blue fundraiser at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Tuesday, April 2nd. Themed “Shine a Light on Autism,” this fundraiser features two floors of live music, food, and lots of opportunities to support Maui’s community. Live music will be provided by Johnny Ringo, The House Shakers, and more. Proceeds will be donated to Easterseals Hawaii’s Maui programs. Guests are encouraged to wear blue attire. Call for details and reservations. 11am-10pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Light it Up Blue

