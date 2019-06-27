Let’s Play With Fire! ‘Cause freedom, that’s why

H a p p y F o u r t h o f J u l y !

Celebrate the USA’s independence at a variety of red, white, and blue events on Maui. Fireworks, entertainment, food, parades, games, activities, and more are in store for anyone feeling patriotic this Independence Day, and MauiTime ’s once again got you covered with the low-down on where you can go for a bangin’ good time.

W e s t M a u i

DOWN THE HATCH: A PLACE FOR RED, WHITE, & BREWS – Celebrate the nation with true independent craft beer from Stone Brewing, classic American food staples (brats and ‘dogs), and red, white, and blue shave ice. There’ll be live music all day featuring Damien Awai, Brant Quick, Nevah Too Late, and DJ Gary O’Neal. Party starts at 9:30am. Call or go online for details. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY’S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION – Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Monkey starting with the live band Sunburn from 4-7pm and dance all night with Maui’s most patriotic DJ, Casey Jones! Get there early and stay late! Opens at 12pm. All ages welcome until 9:30pm, then it’s 21+. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET’S 4TH OF JULY ROOFTOP PARTY – Celebrate your freedom with a 4th of July Rooftop Party. Enjoy live music from Mick’s house band The House Shakers along with a sunset ceremony with Hawaiian Kumu and Scottish Piper. There will also be chef Eric Morrisette’s 4th of July tray-passed appetizers, and a great view of the fireworks. $158. 5pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); Fleetwoods.com

FRONT STREET ROAMING GAMESHOW – Gameshow Fanatics (Maui’s Portable Game Show by Brenton Keith) will be bringing their production to Lahaina for the Fourth of July this year, and they’re giving away over $1,000 in prizes! The plan is to do a roaming game show up and down Front Street before the fireworks, then take the stage at Campbell Park after the fireworks! Teams are to be determined. Arrive early with a team of five if interested! (Front Street and Campbell Park, Lahaina).

JAZZ MAUI CONCERT 4TH OF JULY IN THE PARK – Presented by Jazz Maui, this Fourth of July concert will take place on the libraries’ oceanside lawn with an incredible line up. Over 70 members of the community will perform, including Maui’s top jazz ensembles, The Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, vocalist Sheryl Renee, and the Maui Community Band. Festivities conclude with a fireworks show. 5-8pm. (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); Jazzmaui.org

LAHAINA LOFT’S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION – Check out this spot right in the middle of all the action on Front Street! Your party pass grants you access to the air conditioned space where you can enjoy live music by Lokalvibes Entertainment, dancing, light snacks, and more. Party pass is valid from 5-10:30pm and allows you to unlimited re-entry. $25-$35/general pass; $65/VIP pass also gains access to the lanai to watch the fireworks show. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. (736 Front St., Lahaina).

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR’S 4TH OF JULY WITH DJ REEFER SHARK. Enjoy food, drinks, pool, darts, and dancing. 10pm. (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

LAHAINA TOWN’S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION – The LahainaTown Action Committee invites all to stroll Front Street and enjoy an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration. There’ll be great fun, food, shopping, keiki activities, live entertainment, and more. The fireworks display is scheduled at 8pm and launches from a barge offshore of Front Street and can be viewed throughout the Town. Visitlahaina.com

MALA OCEAN TAVERN’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AFTER PARTY! – Celebrate our stars and stripes with a 4th of July Fireworks After Party! Once the fireworks fade, keep the party going with late night happy hour from 10pm-midnight. DJ Dave will be spinning tracks highlighting our stars and stripes through the decades. Get ready to boogie down for independence with culinary cocktails, late night grinds, and a celebration for the land of the free! (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-994; Malaoceantavern.com

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY’S 4TH OF JULY FUN! – In celebration of the festive holiday, enjoy a special menu at Hana Hou and Sunset Patio from 11am-5pm. The special a la carte menu will include a BBQ sampler plate, seafood gumbo, elotes Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob and s’mores whoopie pie. Regular lunch menu will also be available. And, from 12-2pm experience a complimentary poolside magic show from the widely popular Brenton Keith, alongside face printing and crafts at the Sunset Pavilion. Call for more information. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6620.

OUTLETS OF MAUI’S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION – Celebrate the Fourth of July with family fun, live entertainment by Aumakua Polynesian Spectacular, and Jazz Maui presenting Prem Brosio, Jake Thomas Quartet, and the King Kekaulike Na Ali‘i Big Band. There will also be face painting by The Party Zone, and an array of food trucks with ‘ono grindz. 3pm-8pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); Jazzmaui.org

S o u t h M a u i

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA’S 4TH OF JULY JAZZ – Celebrate the Fourth of July with Jazz at The Shops featuring Gina Martinelli and Jerry Kovarsky at the East Wing. Gina’s vocal style ranging from powerful rock to sultry blues and smooth jazz, alongside Jerry’s expertise on the keyboard, is sure to make a popping evening. 5:30-7:30pm. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA’S 4TH OF JULY BBQ – The chefs fire up the grill during the annual Fourth of July BBQ taking place on the Ocean Front Lawn. The festivities will include live music, a balloon twister and other keiki games, and a dazzling fire-knife performance. Cost is $67+ for adults and $33+ for keiki ages 6-12, which includes iced tea and lemonade. Additionally, Maui Brewing Co. draft beers, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase. A beverage package is also offered for $35+ per person. 5:30-9pm. (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

C e n t r a l M a u i

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY’S PET SAFE 4TH OF JULY – Fireworks can be scary for pets and many run off and can get lost. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the Maui Humane Society will be offering half-off pet microchipping now until July 3. MHS is open seven days a week so stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm to get your pet chipped. Additionally there also doing a Pledge Allegiance to Adopt Promotion: What better way to celebrate the home of the free than to give a new home to a dog, cat, or critter! Stop by anytime from July 1-6 to adopt and you can spin the wheel to win a discounted, or even free, adoption! (Maui Veterans Hwy., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI COMIC’S WWE ON THE 4TH OF JULY – WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan will be appearing live for the Fourth of July from noon-3pm! Hacksaw will have 2x4s, photos, and photo ops available for purchase! All food sales will benefit the Maui Comic Con nonprofit! (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-281-0440.

SECOND WIND’S 34TH ANNUAL PARKING LOT SALE – Great one-day-only deals from 9am-6pm on Saturday, July 8. Everything 15-70 percent off. Dresses and swimwear are $20 with surfboards starting at $295 and SUPs starting at $595. There will be food and refreshments all day, with a raffle at 12pm for a surfboard and the grand prize: a brand new Yakima truck rack. (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7467; Secondwind.com

U p c o u n t r y M a u i

MAKAWAO RODEO 2019 – Hundreds of paniolo and spectators will gather for the 64th annual Makawao Rodeo taking place during the Independence Day weekend, July 4-7. Presented by the Maui Roping Club, Thursday is qualifying runs starting at 9am, the Bull Bash is on Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday is the Makawao Parade with Grand Marshall Wayne Asue starting at 9am, and the rodeo starts at 3pm and continues on Sunday at 12:30pm. Tickets: Free-$25 available at Minit Stop locations or Pukalani Superette. (Olinda Rd.); Makawaorodeo.net

MAKAWAO PUBLIC LIBRARY’S STAR-SPANGLED BOOKS SALE – Maui Friends of the Library will be holding a Star-Spangled Books Sale on July 6. The sale will feature CDs and pre-loved books of all kinds: fiction and nonfiction, kids and adult. There will also be fun keiki crafts and every youngster at the sale (age 0-18) gets to choose a free book. (1159 Makawao Ave.); MFOL.org

MAKAWAO’S 4TH OF JULY PARADE – On Saturday, July 6, the annual event will feature Polli’s annual parade breakfast starting at 7am, and a pancake breakfast at Habibi from 7:30-9am. There will be face painting at the Makawao Library, the Hongwanji annual rummage sale, a keiki stick horse race, and the annual parade and chili tasting which starts at 9am. The Makawao Merchant’s Association will be on the lookout for the best chili in town! Think your chili has what it takes to win? Bring on the heat! To participate in the Chili Cook Off Contest email Carissa Holley at [email protected]. The deadline to enter your chili is July 3 by 4pm.

