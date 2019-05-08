The “Learn to Edit Video — Final Cut ProX Workshop” will happen at Akaku Community Media from Monday, May 13th until Monday, May 20th. Beginning and intermediate editors will dive into the Final Cut ProX interface, learn basic tools, file management, basic editing techniques, tips and shortcuts. The 12-hour workshop meets Monday (13), Wednesday (15), Friday (17), and Monday (20). Go online to register. 4pm each day. Akaku Center, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-553-3455; Akaku.org
photo courtesy of apple.com
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments