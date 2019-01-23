There’s a Latin Fusion Dance Class at Maui Coffee Attic on Saturday, January 26th. Have you always wanted to learn Latin dancing? Here’s an opportunity to learn steps and practice a variety of Latin dance modalities with visiting instructor, Nannette from Cali. Attendees will be introduced to the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels are welcome. $5-$15. 9:00am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.
photo courtesy of Flickr/ COD Newsroom
