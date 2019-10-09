There’s a Latin American Luncheon at Heritage Hall in Paia on Saturday, October 12th. Presented by nonprofit Somos Ohana Nicaragua, the event will celebrate “20 Years of Solidarity in Nicaragua.” The fundraiser will include a Latin menu of lunch and desserts, silent auction, and craft sale, accompanied by live music with the N&B Band and Dr. Nat & Friends. Tickets are available at the door or by phone. $30. 11am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-572-9898; somosohananicaragua.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Somos Ohana Nicaragua

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events