Lā ‘Ulu Breadfruit Day at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

2019’s Lā ‘Ulu (Breadfruit Day) is happening at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, September 3rd. For their third annual event, the community can enjoy a variety of ‘ulu food booths, breadfruit cooking demos, Pacific ‘ulu varieties for sale, a Hawaiian plant sale, Hawaiian hula, live music, free cultural activities, and more. Free. 10am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808 249-2798; Mnbg.org/LaUlu.html
photo courtesy of Flickr/Tiffany
