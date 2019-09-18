Attend the Kula Festival at St. John’s in Keokea on Saturday, September 21st. This annual event is always a great time with ‘ono food vendors, plant and flower sales, a quilt show, keiki zone, face painting, island crafters, live entertainment, an auction, music, and live entertainment. This is a zero-waste event. Proceeds will be shared with Epic Ohana and Teens on Call. $1 admission or a canned food for the Maui Food Bank. Kids under 10 years are free. 9am. St. Johns, (8992 Kula Hwy., Keokea); 808-385-5858; stjohnsmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/St.John’s Episcopal Church Maui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events