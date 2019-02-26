Check out the Kitten Shower at Maui Humane Society on Saturday, March 2nd! The public is invited to visit the shelter for a day of kitty loving fun. Meet some kittens, foster or adopt a little fur-cutie, and stick around for a proper pre-spring kitty party. There’ll also be cake, punch, and fun games. The public is encouraged to bring donation items in support of Maui’s upcoming kitten season. Free. 11am. Maui Humane Society, (130 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680 ext. 221; mauihumanesociety.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/Torrey Wiley
