Attend the Kitten Shower at Maui Humane Society on Saturday, March 14th. Meet and play with some adorable Maui kittens, sign up to foster one, or adopt one and take it home! There’ll be cake, fruit punch, fun games, and more. Donations of kitty supplies and donations in-kind are welcome. Support animal welfare programs on Maui this weekend. Free. 11am-1pm. Maui Humane Society, (130 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; mauihumanesociety.org

