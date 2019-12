Kihei 4th Friday is happening at Azeka Center on Friday, December 27th. All are invited to head to Maui’s South Shore for a celebration of community. There’ll be live entertainment, a keiki zone with games and activities, local retail and food merchants, and so much more. Free. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; mauifridays.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kihei 4th Fridays

