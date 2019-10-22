Kihei 4th Friday at Azeka Plaza

Kihei 4th Friday is going down at Azeka Plaza in Kihei on Friday, October 25th. Here’s an incredible family-friendly event in South Maui this weekend! Attendees can peruse food courts and Maui food trucks, check out activities in the Keiki Zone, shop with Maui-made merchants, view local art, and more. There’ll also be live entertainment and music with a handful of Maui’s best and most talented entertainers. Free. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S. Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; mauifridays.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kihei 4th Fridays

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events