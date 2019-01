The Kekaulike Matsuri: Japanese Festival and Bon Dance will be at King Kekaulike High School on Saturday, February 2nd. The event will feature entertainment by Maui Taiko, Makawao Kendo, and King K’s Na Alii Big Band. There’ll also be Japanese music, dancing, demos, games, and lots of ono food. Proceeds benefit high school programs. Free. 5:00pm. King Kekaulike High School Cafeteria, (121 Kula Hwy., Pukalani) 808-727-3500; kingkekaulike.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/lisa borbely