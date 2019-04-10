Check out Keiki Fest at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, April 13th. Taking place on the Great Lawn, this annual family event promotes a safe, positive, and healthy lifestyle for Maui’s keiki. There’ll be jumping castles, activities, arts and crafts, games, prizes, a keiki ID station, Bike Safety Program info, Maui vendors and food available for purchase. Free. 11am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-250-2777.
photo courtesy of Facebook/Valley Isle Keiki Fest
