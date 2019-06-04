Check out Keiki Father’s Day Gift Making at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, June 7th! The event is presented by Maui Family Support Services, Hope-Maui, and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. All keiki and families are invited to make unique and artistic Father’s Day gifts for dad. Time to create unique items to thank your papa for everything he does! Free. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Family Support Services

