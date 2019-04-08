Join Kahului Pupu Ori: Tahitian Dance Classes at Kahului Community Center every Thursday until May 30th. Taught by Poerava Ori Nui, the pupu ori (group dance) classes will offer an opportunity to discover the beauty of Tahiti’s hypnotizing dance. Students will learn dance broken down into steps, enjoy drumming beats, and learn to understand the flow of motion. Don’t forget to bring a bottle of water and a pareo! Go online for more info. 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St., Kahului); poeravaorinui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Carlton Abas

