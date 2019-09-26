Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s 50th Annual Gala at King Kamehameha Golf Club

Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s 50th Annual Gala will be at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Sunday, September 29th. For over 50 years, the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui has been upholding its mission to perpetuate Japanese culture on Maui. For this monumental event, all are invited to enjoy a buffet dinner, silent auction, a program that honors Maui’s Japanese community, and more. The gala is a benefit dinner to raise funds to restore the Tea House in the Japanese Garden at Kepaniwai Park in ‘Iao Valley. $150. 5:30pm. The King Kamehameha Golf Club Waikapu Ballroom, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); .jcsmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

