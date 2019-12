Japanese Cultural Society of Maui is Seeking Nihon Bunka Nominations until Friday, December 20th. The prestigious Nihon Bunka Award recognizes excellence and the lifetime dedication of individuals that perpetuate Japanese arts and culture in Maui’s community. A list of requirements and nomination forms are online. Japanese Cultural Society of Maui; jcsmaui.org

photo courtesy of Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

