There’s an ‘Inspiring Women of Hawai‘i’ Book Signing Event at Barnes & Noble in Kahului on Saturday, December 21st. Meet author Dr. Loretta Chen, and enjoy learning more about the most inspiring women in Hawai‘i today. Free. 1pm. Barnes & Noble, (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; barnesandnoble.com

