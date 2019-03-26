Imua’s Carnival de Venice Mascheranda Grand Ball will be at Maui’s Hyatt Regency on Saturday, March 30th. The Hyatt’s Monarchy Ballroom will be magically transformed into a Venetian Masquerade with a cocktail reception, live music, dancing, silent and live auctions. Live entertainment will be provided by Tony Award nominated actor/singer Denee Benton, and a special performance by the Hawaii Opera Theatre. There’ll be a masquerade themed costume contest, and the winner will be awarded a grand prize. There’ll also be an “Afterparty of Lovers” at Casanovas. Attend and support Imua Family Services’ incredible dedication to the Maui community. Go online for more info. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; hyatt.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Stefan Insam

