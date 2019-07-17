Imu Workshops at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

There’s an Imu Workshop at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st. The two-day in-depth workshop will be taught by Ikaika Nakahashi. There’s be hands-on instruction about how to gather materials, create, ignite, seal, monitor, time, open, and serve food from an imu. Attendees will also learn about recipes, and ingredients. Call or email [email protected] for reservations. $100. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808-249-2798; mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MNBG

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events