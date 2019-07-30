Huliau Food & Film Festival Fundraiser at Sugar Beach Resort

The Huliau Food & Film Festival Fundraiser will be at Sugar Beach Resort on Saturday, August 3rd. It’s an annual farm-to-table celebration of local agriculture with local chefs and student-produced films. This year’s event will feature chef-run, farm-to-table stations, a cash bar of 100 percent locally-produced cocktails, beer and wine, live music by Arlie Asiu, a silent auction, and student films. $95. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); mauihuliaufoundation.org
photo courtesy of MHF
