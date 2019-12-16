Visit the Holoholo Bookmobile at Kulamalu Park on Thursday, December 19th. All members of the community, regardless of age, are invited to borrow all sorts of library items including DVDs, audiobooks, and books. They’ll also be providing free WIFI, and assistance with references and navigating eResources. Items borrowed can be returned to any Maui public library. Free. 3pm. Kulamalu Park, (Kupaoa St., Kula); 808-243-5766; librarieshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii State Public Library System

