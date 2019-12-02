Holiday Fair at Montessori School of Maui

The Annual Holiday Fair is happening at Montessori School of Maui on Friday, December 6th. All are invited to celebrate the joy of the season while supporting the students of Montessori. There’ll be a host of family-friendly events like STEM activities, face painting, and special appearances by Spiderman and Elsa. There’ll also be local artisan vendors, a bake sale, hand crafted items, jewelry, and wreath making. Live entertainment will be provided by Na Wai ‘Eha, Halau Wehiwehi O Leilehua, Uncle Wayne, Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘alla’iliahi, and Uncle Bear Kaina. The guest MC will be Malika Dudley. Free. 3:30pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; momi.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Montessori School of Maui

