Enjoy a Historical Walking Tour with Makawao History Museum on Sunday, May 5th. These guided tours are a super fun way to learn more about Historic Makawao Town and Maui’s more recent history: paniolo, farming, plantations, U.S. Military, and more. Residents and visitors are invited, and all will receive a walking map. Reservations are helpful, but not required. Email or call for more info. $5 suggested donation. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave, Makawao); (808) 572-2482; [email protected]

photo courtesy of Facebook/Makawao History Museum

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events